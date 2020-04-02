Inmate at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center tests positive for coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, an inmate at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The DJJ says the inmate started showing signs on Friday and is already asymptomatic. They are recovering in the infirmary.
Previously, two employees tested positive for coronavirus at Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center, according to an update on the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) website.
The DJJ claims the employees were asymptomatic when they were last at the facility and had limited contact with any youth, per guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Both employees are reportedly being treated at home.
In addition to the employees at Bon Air, one juvenile in a contracted facility and an employee in a Court Services Unit has tested positive. The DJJ says the juvenile is “improving rapidly.”
The Court Service Unit employee was out of the office for nearly two weeks before being diagnosed, so there was no other exposure to employees.
“DJJ is following Virginia Department of Health (VDH) protocols for notifications and CDC protocols for safety and cleaning. No youth has tested positive at Bon Air JCC. All residents are monitored closely for symptoms and screened every 72 hours per CDC guidelines. DJJ has been collaborating closely with the Department of Health regarding these recent diagnoses,” the DJJ said.
Visitation to the facility had previously been suspended on March 13 until further notice. The DJJ says that includes transportation services to and from the facility.
“We will make every effort for family members to have contact with the residents via telephone and video,” read the website update. “We appreciate your understanding as we do everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus, and keep our residents healthy.”
After consulting with the health department and DJJ managers, the following has been implemented:
- Out of an abundance of caution, all units have been placed on medical isolation as staff attempts to trace the source. It does not appear that this resident had any contact with the staff previously reported to be positive.
- The other residents in the unit where the youth was originally assigned have been relocated to another unit, and the original unit will be fully sanitized.
- Parents of all youth in the unit are being notified individually. All staff assigned to the unit of the youth who tested positive are being issued additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to begin wearing immediately.
- Effective last Friday, all staff were assigned cloth masks, which they are required to wear inside the living units, any time they are in the presence of a youth, and any time they are unable to social distance with colleagues. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines now recommend the wearing of a cloth mask to provide protection for coughing and sneezing.
- Beginning today, all residents will be assigned a mask to wear during waking hours, while outside of their room.
- Youth will be reminded of the requirement to “social distance” to extent possible at all times, wear their masks, regularly wash their hands and not to touch their faces.
- Residents will be monitored closely for symptoms and screened every day per recommendation of VDH.
Previously noted precautions will continue that include:
- Everyone is screened in the lobby before entering the facility. Anyone who fails or refuses the screening will not be permitted to enter.
- Everyone entering the building must also wash and sanitize their hands in the lobby.
