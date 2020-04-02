HCA reducing hours, pay for some employees to protect front-line caregivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Healthcare Virginia will be reducing some employee hours and cutting the pay of others amid the coronavirus outbreak in an effort to protect the front-line caregivers.
The new Pandemic Pay Continuation Policy will apply to all HCA Healthcare employees, including employees at HCA’S seven regional hospitals.
HCA will be deploying staff with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas so they can keep working.
Those who cannot be deployed will receive 70 percent of base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA Healthcare better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization.
Similar plans are taking place at HCA’s corporate offices.
“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” Tim McManus FACHE, President of HCA Capital Division said. “We want them to know that we will care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”
For those working inpatient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, HCA Virginia will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place.
Colleagues who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines will be eligible for short-term disability while they are ill.
HCA Virginia will provide scrub laundering for those who care for COVID-19 patients to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home on clothing. In addition, the company is working with major hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers to COVID-19 patients who prefer not to go home to loved ones after their shift.
Other benefits and programs already in place include options for a child or elder care, free Doctors on Demand telemedicine to assist those who cannot get in to see their regular provider, HCA Hope Fund grants for colleagues with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling services.
HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30 percent cut in pay until the pandemic passes.
HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, and other senior leaders will make significant contributions.
Similarly, HCA Healthcare’s Board of Directors has waived its cash compensation for the remainder of the year, allowing the company to make an additional contribution to the HCA Hope Fund.
