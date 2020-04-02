Forecast: Sunny and breezy with no rain in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather through the weekend with slowly warming temperatures each day.
THURSDAY: Sunny and quite breezy at times. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s. Winds gust to 25mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: less than 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few mainly nighttime showers. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight shower chance. Lows upper 50s, highs mid 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
