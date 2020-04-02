FBI: Be vigilant online, now more than ever

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are jumping on the COVID-19 panic, trying to take advantage of you. Look at this-- an email that appears to from the World Health Organization-- trying to get you to click on a link about “more” safety measures because of COVID-19. It’s a fake! Posted on the Federal Trade Commission’s website and a prime example of a phishing email.
“When you send that email falsely, you claim to be an established legitimate sender. 2:26 and you deceive the unsuspecting recipient into divulging personal information,” Special Agent in charge David W. Archey with the FBI field office in Richmond, Virginia said.
He spoke to us by phone. “And I think this public health crisis right now, I think the number of vulnerabilities or the number of fears that could be exploited is multiplied.”
Archey says government agencies are not going to call you up and ask you to verify personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check.
The FBI says to watch out for FAKE CDC Emails. Don’t click on links. Be wary of donating to online charities or crowdfunding campaigns.
The FBI also says to be careful if someone makes claims about treatments or cures for COVID 19-- or is selling testing kits.
Special Agent Archey says we’re all in a hurry and move at the speed of the internet-- and that’s what fraudsters target. “If you slow down and take a look and find something wrong. It doesn’t feel right. It probably isn’t right,” Special Agent in charge Archey said.
Don’t open attachments or click on links from emails.
Don’t provide information about yourself in unsolicited emails and messages. And if you think you’ve been a victim of a crime report it at ic3.gov.
