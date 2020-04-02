Expert predicts Richmond-area hospitals to fill up within weeks; peak of cases not expected until late-May

“When we were looking specifically at numbers out of China and Italy the case fatality rate or the rate of people who have the disease and succumb to it was about two percent, but the more testing we’ve done and the more widespread we’ve seen testing of mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals here in the U.S., we’ve seen that number drop to about 0.67 percent,” said Avula. “Six to seven out of 1000 individuals that contract COVID-19 are dying of it and so that is much better than the 2 out of 100 but still more serious and concerning than the flu which is about 1 out of 1000.”