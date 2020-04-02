Congress preps for next round of coronavirus relief

WASHINGTON — Congress is gearing up for additional coronavirus response legislation that aims to build on the first three massive relief packages.
The next bill could include huge infrastructure projects, and U.S. House Democrats are pushing to include some of their top priorities that were sliced off the sweeping $2 trillion bill passed last week during negotiations with Senate Republicans.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has characterized strengthening national infrastructure as a key avenue for bipartisan action. President Donald Trump has also pushed for massive infrastructure investment, although previous attempts to find a broad bipartisan compromise on the issue have failed in recent years.
“For a strong recovery, we must invest in smarter, safer infrastructure that is made to last,” Pelosi said in a call Wednesday with reporters about the next round of congressional action.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said the pandemic has exposed some “significant faults” in the nation’s infrastructure. “These faults call out for some repairs.”
Pelosi and other Democratic leaders called this week for efforts to improve access to high-speed internet, safe drinking water and community health centers. They also want to toughen environmental rules; strengthen the nation’s electric grid and transit systems; and enhance protections for workers on the frontlines of the pandemic — like pharmacists, grocery store clerks and transportation security agents.
Also on House Democrats’ wish list: more money for individuals, states and cities; greater access to paid family and medical leave; expanded health care coverage for people affected by the virus; and the appointment of a national leader to oversee the distribution of personal protective equipment and medical supplies.
Pelosi has also praised the nation’s mayors for calling on Trump to fully enforce the Defense Production Act to increase the production of medical supplies.
“We have to help the helpers,” she said.
Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Newport News), chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, agreed. “It is clear we need to do more,” he said.
Lawmakers are working on the contours of the next bill while Congress is in recess, and Pelosi predicted that the House will take it up when lawmakers are slated to reconvene later this month.
