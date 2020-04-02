Charges could be filed after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Henrico Wawa, sources say

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Sources say a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself on Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Wawa in Henrico.
Sources said the boy was in the car while an adult was pumping gas when he got ahold of the gun and shot himself.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are not looking for suspects at this time and believe the shooting was accidental. They are consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.
The Wawa is at Three Chopt and Parham.
