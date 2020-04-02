Bonefish Grill debuts Easter dinner family bundles

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bonefish Grill will be debuting its Easter dinner family bundles.
On April 11 and April 12, Bonefish will be having Easter Dinner Family Bundles for $65. The bundles serve up to a family of five.
The bundles will include Wood-Grilled Mahi and Jumbo Shrimp with Citrus Aioli and a choice of House or Caesar Salad.
Sides will include Bacon Mac and Cheese with Seasonal Veggies, Fresh Bread with Pesto and a Dessert duo of Classic Cheesecake slices and cookies.
Guests can also add a bottle of wine to their Easter dinner starting at $15 (carryout only).
Those who wish to purchase gift cards can visit Bonefish Grill’s website.
