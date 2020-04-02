4 adults, 2 children displaced after Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and two children have been displaced after an apartment fire in Chesterfield.
Crews responded Wednesday just before 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of Marina Drive for an apartment fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Three apartments were damaged, and those displaced are being helped by family or friends.
No one was injured.
The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by combustible items placed too close to a heat source.
Fire officials are reminding citizens to keep all combustibles at least three feet away from any heat source.
