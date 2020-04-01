'We’re all in it together’: Rosie’s giving meals to those on frontlines of COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Richmond, along with the other locations across Virginia, will be making meals for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Rosie’s will employ the kitchen staff to provide 20,000 meals for Virginians on the frontlines as part of the Rosie’s Cares Community Heroes Meal program.
The meals will serve police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocery store employees and all those who have stepped up to serve fellow Virginians.
Rosies Richmond says kitchen staff has been preparing the meals as early as Monday to fulfill the orders. On Monday morning, they handed out stacks of food for police and firefighters who pulled up.
“It’s very important. Not only at this time, but we’re all in it together, right? We’re part of a community, we’re in the community, all together supporting each other," said Chelsy Henderson with Rosie’s Richmond.
One of Wednesday’s recipients, Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said he was grateful for Richmond’s bravest – and other heroes – to be recognized by their community
“We’re not just a body, we’re not just a here for a service. People also realize they are actually human beings, and they are actually giving back – just as much as people in the hospitals and everyone else. All of the healthcare workers, police and people that work at Home Depot, trying to keep things afloat as best we can in these times, I think everybody’s doing a great job," he said.
Henderson said that the meals will be given out until they reach their 20,000 goal.
“We know that so many of our friends, family and neighbors have to be out there every day on the front line of this fight against the coronavirus. With our facilities closed we have the capacity to help them, in our own small way, by using our kitchens to provide free meals to Virginia’s community heroes: the police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocery store employees and all those who are stepping up to serve their fellow Virginians,” Rosie’s said in a release.
