Virginia agency launches webpage to provide families, institutions with higher education information

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Council of High Education for Virginia (SCHEV) has created a webpage for students, parents, colleges and universities on higher education information.
The webpage contains links to each institution’s COVID-specific website such as:
- Updates on student loans
- Information about professional programs
- Resources for basic college student needs
- The GEAR UP Virginia program
- Virtual college tours
- Guidance for private postsecondary schools
- Considerations for early student move-outs
- COVID resources from the State Higher Education Executive Officers (SHEEO)
The webpage will be updated as new information becomes available.
