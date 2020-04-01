VDOT temporarily suspends full-service tolls; EZ-Pass, Exact change will be in use

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has temporarily suspended cash exchange tolls on Powhite Parkway extension and the George P. Coleman Memorial Bridge.
As of April 1, if you make an unpaid trip on a Virginia toll facility, you may be able to pay that toll through the “missed-a-toll” process before receiving a notice/invoice. The “missed-a-toll” payment process must take place within six days of the unpaid toll trip.
The standard administration fee associated with “missed-a-toll” has been suspended temporarily.
Exact change can still be dropped into the coin basket at the Powhite Parkway Extension.
E-ZPass is now the most convenient and safest way to pay tolls.
For more information or to order your own E-ZPass, click here.
