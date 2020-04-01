Three inmates at correctional center in Goochland test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections says three inmates at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials also said three VADOC employees and one contractor have tested positive, as well.
“The employees include one officer in training at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women (VCCW); one correctional officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center; and one employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office. The contractor is a contract nurse at VCCW,” the VADOC said in a release.
All VADOC facilities are operating on a modified lockdown in an effort to minimize contact between groups of offenders.
Officials said Virginia Correctional Enterprises is manufacturing tens of thousands of masks for staff and inmates.
“While visitation and volunteer activities at correctional facilities are cancelled due to the pandemic, video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders. The Virginia DOC’s extensive Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place to make certain that all VADOC facilities ensure accurate sanitation while utilizing appropriate chemicals and approved personal protective equipment,” the release said.
