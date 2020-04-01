Third coronavirus-related death reported in Richmond

A third person has died from coronavirus in the city of Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 1, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A third person has died from coronavirus in the city of Richmond.

Dr. Danny Avulva, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts said a woman in her 90s died from COVID-19. He said the woman had underlying health issues.

On Tuesday, the city reported it’s first two deaths associated with the virus - both were Greyhound bus drivers.

Health officials said both men were in their 70s and died in the hospital. Both also suffered from underlying, chronic conditions.

