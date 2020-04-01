Third coronavirus-related death reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A third person has died from coronavirus in the city of Richmond.
Dr. Danny Avulva, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts said a woman in her 90s died from COVID-19. He said the woman had underlying health issues.
On Tuesday, the city reported it’s first two deaths associated with the virus - both were Greyhound bus drivers.
Health officials said both men were in their 70s and died in the hospital. Both also suffered from underlying, chronic conditions.
