Sheetz offering free meals to kids in need

(WWBT) - Sheetz is offering free meals to children in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals will be available daily starting on Thursday, April 2. The meals will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Families interested should go to participating locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
Meals will be limited to one per child and available daily while supplies last.
The meals will be available for two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community needs.
To find a participating location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.