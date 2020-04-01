SCHEV launches webpage for higher education information

SCHEV launches webpage for higher education information
The State Council of High Education for Virginia (SCHEV) has created a webpage for students, parents, colleges and universities on higher education information. (Source: pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 1, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 12:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The State Council of High Education for Virginia (SCHEV) has created a webpage for students, parents, colleges and universities on higher education information.

The webpage contains links to each institution’s COVID-specific website such as:

  • Updates on student loans
  • Information about professional programs
  • Resources for basic college student needs
  • The GEAR UP Virginia program
  • Virtual college tours
  • Guidance for private postsecondary schools
  • Considerations for early student move-outs
  • COVID resources from the State Higher Education Executive Officers (SHEEO)

The webpage will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.