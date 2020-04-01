Rosie’s giving meals to those on frontlines of COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Richmond, along with the other locations across Virginia, will be making meals for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Rosie’s will employ the kitchen staff to provide 20,000 meals for Virginians on the frontlines as part of the Rosie’s Cares Community Heroes Meal program.
The meals will serve police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocery store employees and all those who have stepped up to serve fellow Virginians.
Starting on April 1, Rosie’s will be giving away the meals in consultation with local officials and businesses serving the public.
“We know that so many of our friends, family and neighbors have to be out there every day on the front line of this fight against the coronavirus. With our facilities closed we have the capacity to help them, in our own small way, by using our kitchens to provide free meals to Virginia’s community heroes: the police officers, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocery store employees and all those who are stepping up to serve their fellow Virginians,” Rosie’s said in a release.
