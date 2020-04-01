Richmond police search for 3 suspected graffiti vandals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify the three people suspected of being behind graffiti in the Fan District.
Police said security video captured three males walking in an alley near North Allen Avenue and West Grace Street on March 22 around 2:30 a.m.
Video captured on suspect vandalizing a trash can with graffiti.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Det. H. Wortham by email at Hawkins.Wortham@Richmondgov.com or by phone at (804) 646-1940 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.