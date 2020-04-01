Richmond organization handing out meals to kids, elderly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of children are at home as schools across the country are closed, and one Richmond organization is making sure students in our communities get what they need while they’re away from the classroom and the cafeteria.
Every day the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton makes sure children have a hot meal but are making sure senior citizens are taken care of as well. The center works hard to prepare over 50 meals to deliver to those in need.
“We are using our bus we would normally use for our after school program to transfer food on a block by block basis. We are delivering them to block captains or the front porch of residents where we can set it down,” Executive Director Breanne Armbrust said.
The center is a safe haven for hundreds of students after school during the academic year.
“We serve up to 150 meals per day to youth programs throughout the East End,” Armbrust said.
Now, kids are stuck at home and this team’s focused on making sure they are fed, along with making sure those 65 and older will have a hot meal too.
“The quote-unquote new normal is actually not normal. Many parents are going through layoffs or loss of jobs or without childcare,” Armbrust said.
Monday through Friday the meals are delivered by bus, and Armbrust says they expect the number to rise to feed over 500.
“We have our conference room here that’s full of items donated including items from the Market at 25,” Armbrust said.
It’s not just a hot meal delivered but nonperishable items that can last throughout the weekend are delivered with Friday’s meal.
“These bags came from a resident in New Kent County that actually put a message that says not even a world crisis can divide us we will come together,” Armbrust said.
Teams are constantly restocking the food pantry and making sure the community garden is tended too. The team also raises money and makes sure those in the community have other things needed to survive.
“Individuals have an account that’s in collections and that was a reason for disconnection. They have to pay off collection before the utilities are restored,” Armbrust said.
To donate or see if you are eligible for help click here.
