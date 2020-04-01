Richmond ManorCare Health Services patient tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A patient at ManorCare Health Services in Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19.
ManorCare said the patient is not currently in the center.
“We know that the frail and elderly are especially susceptible to this virus. That’s why we are in close communication with our local health department, CDC and CMS to ensure we have the latest information and resources available,” ManorCare Health Services said in a release.
The center has isolated any patients staff feels may be high risk and contacted families or responsible parties of our patients.
The center said it has also taken additional precautionary measures to protect safety:
- Holding all new admissions.
- Taking regular symptom and temperature checks of all residents. We have reduced our temperature threshold to 99 degrees so we can address any change in condition rapidly.
- Increased our sanitizing and cleaning processes.
- Reviewing all inventory for personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns and educating staff on proper use and disposal.
- Working with the department of health, CDC and the community to minimize any additional risk.
