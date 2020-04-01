Rappahannock Health District confirms first COVID-19 related death

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Rappahannock Health District confirms its first coronavirus (COVID-19) related death.
The Rappahannock Health District includes the city of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, and Stafford Counties in Virginia. The release did not specifically say where the death occurred in the district.
The individual was a male resident in his 60′s.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Rappahannock Area Health District Acting Director Dr. Donald Stern said. “This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 can be a serious illness. It is vital that we take all precautions to limit the spread of this virus to protect ourselves and those around us from illness.”
In some patients, COVID-19 can lead to severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
• Stay at home to the greatest extent possible
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when you must be out in public
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Avoid contact with sick people
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor
This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or The Virginia Department of Health website.
