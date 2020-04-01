WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam to provide COVID-19 update as cases climb to 1,484 in Virginia with 34 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths and 208 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. His order began immediately and will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice," said Northam during a press conference. "This is an unprecedented and difficult time; it will be hard for people, and I understand that. But I have faith in you as Virginians. We need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly.”
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
“This is not a time that we are looking to put people in jail, but this is a time where we are looking for Virginians to comply," said Northam.
Last week, Northam said it could take weeks to get testing and protective medical supplies because of delays.
Northam, along with Maryland and Washington D.C. leaders, is asking President Donald Trump to federalize testing in these places due to supply chain issues.
The Virginia Finance Secretary says the federal stimulus package would give Virginia $3.3 billion, where $1.8 billion would go directly to state and $1.5 billion to cities and localities.
The Army Corps. of Engineers is also working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify sites across Virginia that could be used for excess hospital bed space over the concern of a surge in patients due to COVID-19.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m.
While the current number of confirmed cases stands at 1,484, experts expect that to continue to climb as more tests and supplies become available. The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here:
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
