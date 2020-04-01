Lewis Ginter joins growing list of employers making cuts amid virus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens announced that they will be making cuts amid the virus outbreak.
“With this move, the Garden is putting its affection for neighbors, partners and community first,” Lewis Ginter said in a statement. “The steps show the Garden’s commitment to values of integrity and responsibility and allow it to remain viable during this time of indefinite closure.”
Lewis Ginter says it ensures the non-profit Garden will be here to reopen as soon as conditions allow in Virginia and the United States.
