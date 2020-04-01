Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia DOC confirms first COVID-19 cases among its inmates
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Corrections says three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first confirmed cases among inmates in a state correctional facility. The department announced the test results in a statement late Tuesday night. Officials say the inmates are incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland. Three employees and one contractor have also tested positive. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The Virginia Department of Health says at least 27 people have died and more than 160 have been hospitalized.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BON SECOURS
Bon Secours to furlough staff not supporting COVID-19 work
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bon Secours Mercy Health says it is placing staff not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response on furlough without pay for up to three months. In a statement released on Tuesday, Bon Secours said the number of furloughed employees includes 700 total full-time equivalents across seven states and 12 markets, which is less than 1% of the 51-hospital system’s total workforce of 60,000. According to the health system, the furlough is expected to last from 30 to 90 days. Officials say employees will first collect paid time off until it runs out, and after that, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LIBERTY UNIVERSITY
Liberty University: We're complying with virus-related ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move is likely directed at Liberty University, which initially refused to stop on-campus teaching. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference. The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break. A spokesman said Monday that the only in-person instruction still happening on campus was flight instruction. He said that will now be suspended as well.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PHILIP MORRIS PLANT
Philip Morris USA sets limited restart at South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Philip Morris USA says it plans a limited restart of production at its South Richmond plant next week, 10 days after it shut down the huge cigarette factory because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that executives with the company said Monday that the factory will return to limited production with measures in place aimed at preventing the further spread of the illness. The nearly 2 million square-foot factory normally runs three shifts a day, five days a week, and while aiming to run that same number of shifts, there will be fewer workers on site and with screening in place aimed at preventing anyone with coronavirus from entering the property.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED CRUISE
Florida docking plan in the works for ill-fated cruise ships
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it's working with Holland America on a detailed docking plan that would require two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated cruise to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida's already-stressed hospitals. A Coast Guard official told the Broward County Commission that if a unified command of state, local and federal officials can't unanimously agree on what to do with the people on the two ships now headed to Florida, then they'll punt the decision to Washington. Passengers are pleading with Florida officials to let them disembark despite a coronavirus outbreak on board.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor latest to issue stay-at-home order
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a statewide stay-at-home order. The moves comes as the number of deaths and illnesses from the new coronavirus continue to swell. Northam's executive order tells Virginians they must stay home except for limited circumstances, such as traveling to and from work, seeking medical attention, obtaining goods and services or engaging in outdoor activity. The order also adds restrictions to the state's beaches, closing them to sunbathing and swimming but permitting walking. Northam's move is in line with steps taken by governors in neighboring Maryland and North Carolina.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK
'Staggering': New York virus death toll rises above 1,200
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of reported coronavirus deaths in New York shot up by 253 in a single day to just over 1,200. A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City's hospitals. The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival Monday morning. It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. Mayor Bill de Blasio and others are criticizing President Donald Trump for suggesting with no clear evidence that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-BAND
In shadow of COVID-19, Army Field Band plays on for America
The Army Field Band's mission is to bring the military's story to the American people. And they're not letting the coronavirus get in the way. The unit spends about 100 days a year traveling the country and the world, giving concerts in everything from big halls to school auditoriums. When the unit was recalled to Fort Meade, Maryland, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, members quickly set up a studio and began live-streaming daily concerts. Sgt. Maj. Erica Russo says she hopes this crisis, and the band's music, can help bring Americans closer together.