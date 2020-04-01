Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An employee at a Henrico Kroger has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kroger officials said the associate works at the Kroger along Eastridge Road.
The employee is quarantined at home.
“We remain committed to the health and safety of our associates and customers. Since this associate last worked, an extensive deep cleaning & sanitation was completed. On an ongoing basis, we have aggressive cleaning and sanitation procedures in place at all of our stores and are continuing to adhere to all guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
