Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Following three straight frustrating seasons that led him to consider retirement, Chris Davis was in the midst of an outstanding spring training when Major League Baseball came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, as he strives to find ways to keep his three daughters amused while confined to his house, Davis insists he's poised to return to the form he displayed in 2015, when he hit 47 home runs. Davis batted .467 with three homers and nine RBIs in 15 at-bats this spring, and expects to pick up where he left if, and when, baseball revs up again.
UNDATED (AP) — Some baseball players are concerned about the increased potential for injuries under whatever parameters the sport and its union come up with for scheduling games once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Among the issues are how many off-days are salvaged in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in any given week and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter-than-usual offseason. No one knows for sure when baseball and other suspended sports will resume. MLB and its players are hoping to complete initial discussions on how to adjust scheduling by April 10.