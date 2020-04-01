Henrico Schools announce grading plans

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools have announced its grading plans and the next steps moving forward after schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials said in most cases that students will be moving onto the next grade level. If grade retention was being considered for an elementary school student prior to the close, and with the school team and parents in agreement, those discussions may continue.
The Virginia Department of Education is also providing school divisions with a range of options for handling missed work due to the closure.
For a full breakdown of each grade level and specification, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.