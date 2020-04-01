HCA Virginia implements ‘universal masking’ protocol to prevent coronavirus spread

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia announced that all staff and providers in all patient care areas will now wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Masks will be optional only for staff in non-patient care areas who can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet during brief interactions with colleagues.
Visitors and patients in outpatient testing will also be required to wear masks.
“Our top priority is protecting our patients, clinicians, nurses, and colleagues so we can best serve our communities throughout this pandemic,” HCA Healthcare Capital Division Chief Nursing Executive Jan Gannon RN, MSN, NE-BC, CPHQ, said. “We are taking this step now because of evidence that social distancing, while a key strategy for interrupting the spread of coronavirus, is difficult to maintain in the busy patient care environment.”
Professionals in the HCA Virginia supply chain have continually worked with epidemiologists and data scientists to track use and anticipated demand of PPE so stock can be allocated appropriately. HCA Virginia staff are also working around the clock to safeguard existing supplies and secure additional shipments.
