Hanover County Parks and Recreation closes playgrounds, picnic shelters

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Parks and Recreation has closed its parks, playgrounds, athletic fields, picnic shelters, Pole Green State Park and historic sites.
The closings come after Governor Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Virginia.
Additionally, all department-sponsored programs and activities are canceled through May 17.
“At this time, Hanover County parks remain open, including open spaces, trails and dog parks. Be advised that the amenities in these areas are not sanitized, so use with caution and follow the CDC health and safety guidelines,” Hanover Parks and Recreation said in a statement. “We reiterate the critical importance of social distancing and avoidance of gatherings and group activities.”
Contact Hanover County Parks and Recreation with questions at parksandrec@hanovercounty.gov or (804) 365-7150.
