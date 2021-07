GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland Drive-in Theater announced via Facebook that they will not be opening.

The drive-in says that it has gotten permission from the governor, the health department and the Goochlands Commonwealth Attorney to go ahead with the opening, but as of this morning, they decided it was best not to open.

The GDIT was created to be an escape from the stresses and drama of the world. But with things the way they are now,... Posted by GOOCHLAND DRIVE-IN THEATER on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.