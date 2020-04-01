Forecast: Morning clouds, then midday and afternoon sun. Cool and breezy.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Decreasing clouds today with a cool NE breeze. It’ll be chilly again.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds, partly or mostly sunny in the afternoon. Clouds and rain hang through midday along the bay. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%, but dropping off quickly in RVA)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
