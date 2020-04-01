Deaths at long-term rehab center in Henrico reach 11

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Director says a total of 11 people have died due to COVID-19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said there are a total of 37 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus as of Wednesday. That does not include those who have died from the virus.
Avula said every resident in the center has been tested for COVID-19 and expects to have updated numbers on Thursday.
A total of 25 employees with the center have also tested positive for coronavirus.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Avula said he expects to have more COVID-19 clusters in local rehab facilities.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community,” said Administrator Jeremiah Davis earlier this week. “We also recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for anyone with an elderly or infirm loved one, particularly in a group setting. While we are deeply focused on the care and protection of our residents and staff here onsite at Canterbury, we do understand that having questions answered and connecting with family members is extremely important. “
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility was diagnosed Wed., March 18.
Since then, the facility has been working with the Henrico Department of Health to prevent the spread of the virus as best it can.
Health officials conducted an onsite visit on March 24 in response to the outbreak.
“Canterbury staff designated the Tuckahoe Unit, which has 3 wings, as cohorted space for patients with COVID-19,” the report states. “One win is dedicated to known and suspected COVID-19 cases, another is the step down unit and the third is an “unaffected but potentially exposed” wing. Staff were designated/cohorted to each wing and were not working elsewhere in the facility. Each wing has separate doors that close and each room has doors that close. We found enhanced cleaning efforts with UV light, and a contract company performing cleaning of the area. We observed a very high level of cleaning during our visit.”
