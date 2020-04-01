Cleveland Metroparks shutting down roads and popular outdoor areas to improve social distancing

“Cleveland Metroparks has experienced a surge of park visitors over the past several weeks,” said Brian M. Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO, in a prepared statement. “We want to keep our parks open and be of service to the community during this difficult time but we need everyone to follow proper social distancing. These additional steps will effectively turn some of our roads into 20-foot-wide trails to encourage people to spread out and provide proper distance between other park users.”