Central Virginia schools announce grading plans for remainder of year

(WWBT) - As schools are closed for the rest of the academic year, Central Virginia schools are announcing the plans for grading the rest of the year.
Henrico County Public Schools have announced its grading plans and the next steps moving forward after schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials said in most cases that students will be moving onto the next grade level. If grade retention was being considered for an elementary school student prior to the close, and with the school team and parents in agreement, those discussions may continue.
The Virginia Department of Education is also providing school divisions with a range of options for handling missed work due to the closure.
Chesterfield County Public Schools says they will not be any new work assigned after the March 12 closures.
The system has also moved to a trimester format for the 2019-20 school year – a first marking period, a second marking period, and a third marking period. April 24 is the new date for the end of the third marking period.
“The value of school is not the grade; it is the education a student receives,” Chesterfield Schools said.
