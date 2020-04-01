Beacon Theatre Hopewell to live stream concerts

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Beacon Theatre Hopewell has announced that it will live stream concerts to help entertain the community.
The series of concerts is called, “Secret Stage” and will benefit Richmond/Tri-Cities musicians and employees at the theatre affected by the shutdowns related to COVID-19.
The first concert will feature Faron Hamblin of Honky Tonk Heroes on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. The concerts can be watched on the Beacon Theatre Hopewell Facebook page. Fans are also encouraged to “tip” the artists and theatre employees, whose income has been impacted by the shutdowns.
Here are the dates for the online concerts:
- 4/5 Faron Hamblin
- 4/8 English Channel
- 4/9 East of Blue Ridge
- 4/10 Pat & Beau Duo
- 4/11 Magnolia
- 4/16 Kyle Davis
- 4/17 Grits n' Gravy
- 4/18 Blues Flash
- 4/19 One Way Ryde
- 4/25 Double Down
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.