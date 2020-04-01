‘Always had a kind word to say about others’: Family honors 60-year-old Chester man who died of COVID-19

"He always went above what was required of him just to make sure I was successful. I was one of the ones he really took under his wings,” said recent college graduate Isaac Hargrove, who was just a teenager when Matthews mentored him. "Whether it was in etiquette classes or giving advice about style. He was a person that when he corrected you, you didn’t like it but at the same time you liked it because you knew he cared about you that much.”