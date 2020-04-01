Advocates want Northam to expand minimum wage bill, others say recession demands delay

Gov. Ralph Northam is facing dueling pressure campaigns to amend marquee legislation passed by the General Assembly last month raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour over three years.
On one side, farmworkers are pushing for Northam to strike language allowing agricultural operations to continue to pay them $7.25 an hour, an exemption they say is rooted in Jim Crow-era racial animus.
On the other side, business groups, Republican leaders and the Virginia Municipal League, which represents all 38 cities in the state, are asking Northam to delay the legislation altogether, arguing the sudden economic downturn caused by COVID-19 would bust budgets and make it harder for businesses to recover.
So far, Northam’s administration hasn’t given any hints which way, if any, it’s leaning. His deadline to sign, veto or recommend amendments to legislation is April 11.
“Obviously, everybody is looking at everything right now because of the drastic change in our economy,” Northam’s Secretary of Finance, Aubrey Layne said.
Delivering on what had been a top-line campaign promise for state Democrats took weeks of negotiation between leaders in the House, which favored a $15 minimum wage and more aggressive timeline, and the Senate, which proposed a regional approach paired with a slower implementation.
The two chambers finalized a deal in the final hours of the legislative session, agreeing to a plan that raises the minimum wage to $9.50 on Jan. 1, $11 in 2022 and $12 in 2023.
The legislation also eliminated exemptions in the code that allowed employers to pay some workers less, including domestic workers, home health care workers and workers paid on a per-piece basis.
But it preserved other exemptions, including for student workers, traveling salesmen and caddies on golf courses, among others.
