YMCA of Greater Richmond offering huge deal on child care for essential employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - YMCA of Greater Richmond announced it is now able to offer full-day child care for essential employees at a reduced rate.
The YMCA of Greater Richmond has also expanded to surrounding areas such as Shady Grove, Tuckahoe, Midlothian and Chester.
Child care rates will now be $15 per child each day and $10 per each additional child.
“As a community partner, we are proud to offer childcare services to essential personnel at a rate that is a 64 percent reduction in our original daily fee," Betsy Peters, Senior Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of Greater Richmond, stated. "We want to thank our members and our community partners for their generosity that enabled us to extend this service to those families who need us at this time.”
For registration, program details and more information on eligibility for essential personnel, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.