Window signs: An easy craft that can help spread joy
Window signs are an easy craft to keep kids entertained. (Source: Todd Densmore)
By Olivia Ugino | March 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 3:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - By now you know your kids will be home for a while, so here’s an idea on how to keep them busy, even if it’s just for a little bit: Window signs.

This craft is something you can do with your kids, it’s something that can inspire your neighbors, inspire a little hope and hopefully put a little smile on someone’s face.

Some people are already doing this, they’re putting rainbows, teddy bears, all sorts of things in windows to keep that joy alive.

If you make a window sign, please share it with NBC12, HERE. We would love to see it!

