Window signs: An easy craft that can help spread joy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - By now you know your kids will be home for a while, so here’s an idea on how to keep them busy, even if it’s just for a little bit: Window signs.
This craft is something you can do with your kids, it’s something that can inspire your neighbors, inspire a little hope and hopefully put a little smile on someone’s face.
Some people are already doing this, they’re putting rainbows, teddy bears, all sorts of things in windows to keep that joy alive.
If you make a window sign, please share it with NBC12, HERE. We would love to see it!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.