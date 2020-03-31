VCU Health accepting letters of encouragement for healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health is accepting letters of encouragement and thanks for healthcare workers to help brighten their day.
While accepting donations from the community last week, VCU Health also received notes of thanks and gratitude for the doctors, nurses and bedside caregivers that are on the frontlines of COVID-19.
Donations can still be made at:
VCU Medical Center Gateway Building, Valet entrance, 1200 E Marshall St, Richmond, Va. The hours are Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Letters of encouragement can be mailed to:
VCU Medical Center - Main Hospital, Attn.: Nathan Cunningham, 1200 East Marshall Street, PO Box 989143 Richmond, VA 23298
