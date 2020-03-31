Two Virginia ABC stores will reopen soon after COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia ABC stores will soon reopen after coronavirus (COVID-19) cases caused the stores to close down.
A Virginia ABC store in Richmond located on 1217 West Broad Street near the corner of West Broad and North Harrison streets closed down after the roommate of an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
This location will reopen on April 1.
A store located in Virginia Beach also closed after an employee became sick. After feeling ill, the employee did not return to work and has since tested positive for coronavirus. The employee remains in isolation.
The Virginia Beach location will reopen on April 3.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia ABC stores have reduced hours from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
