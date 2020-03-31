Number of coronavirus-related deaths at Henrico long-term care center roughly 33% of state total

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people have died from COVID-19 at a Henrico long-term rehabilitation center, with two additional deaths believed to be coronavirus related.
The administrator for Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center released a statement Tuesday providing updates on the current situation at the facility.
He reported 22 new residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last four days, bringing the total number of positive cases for residents to 41.
Thirty-two of the patients are receiving treatment at hospitals or onsite at Canterbury with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff. Nine residents have died, two recently believed to be a result of COVID-19.
The number of deaths at the facility linked to COVID-19 make up roughly 33% of the total number of deaths in Virginia.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community,” said Administrator Jeremiah Davis. “We also recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for anyone with an elderly or infirm loved one, particularly in a group setting. While we are deeply focused on the care and protection of our residents and staff here onsite at Canterbury, we do understand that having questions answered and connecting with family members is extremely important. “
As the facility deals with the outbreak, a dedicated phone line has been established for families with questions.
“Based on call volume, this is proving to be a welcomed and effective resource,” Davis said. “We continue to encourage “virtual” visitations with loved ones by telephone or video call, email, text, or instant messaging.”
However, for loved ones who do not have access to technology, Davis said the facility has provided iPad tablets to help residents and families facilitate connections.
“Additionally, our staff members are assisting residents who need help with their personal technology devices,” he said.
Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has also increased efforts to treat the patients at the facility.
“Canterbury has temporarily doubled nursing staff wages and has contracted with several third-party staffing agencies to provide supplemental nursing staff immediately,” Davis said. “As of Monday, staffing levels had stabilized. Staffing needs remain a daily focus at Canterbury, and we continue to work with local government, and local and national recruiters to bolster staffing as we move forward.”
Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated onsite are being cared for in an isolated unit.
“The COVID wing contains three hallways that each have a closed door with an isolation cart outside each door,” Davis said. “Staff uses a dedicated external entrance, with shower and foot/shoe cleaning stations.”
The facility will also be testing all Canterbury staff and patients for the virus as they continue to monitor all residents for symptoms.
“We continue to work closely with local and state health departments and are taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols to help contain further spread of the virus,” Davis said. “Additional measures have included the implementation of an industrial cleaning service to provide full and ongoing decontamination of the facility. This includes both daily deep cleaning and the incorporation of six hydroxyl generators, which create airborne hydroxyl radicals that treat pathogens in both the air and on surfaces.”
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the facility was diagnosed Wed., March 18.
Since then, the facility has been working with the Henrico Department of Health to prevent the spread of the virus as best it can.
Health officials conducted an onsite visit March 24 in response to the outbreak.
“Canterbury staff designated the Tuckahoe Unit, which has 3 wings, as cohorted space for patients with COVID-19,” the report states. “One win is dedicated to known and suspected COVID-19 cases, another is the step down unit and the third is an “unaffected but potentially exposed” wing. Staff were designated/cohorted to each wing and were not working elsewhere in the facility. Each wing has separate doors that close and each room has doors that close. We found enhanced cleaning efforts with UV light, and a contract company performing cleaning of the area. We observed a very high level of cleaning during our visit.”
Read the full inspection summary report below:
“The support from our local, county and state healthcare departments, educational institutions and trade associations has been – and remains - invaluable,” Davis said. “Ultimately, these partnerships are serving as powerful tools for bolstering the manpower, equipment and thought leadership needed to battle coronavirus. We are heartened by this united effort and hope it will serve as a teaching tool for others.”
The facility has the ability to house 190 residents, however as of Friday there was a population of only 153.
For more articles on the cluster investigation at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center click below:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.