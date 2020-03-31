Sussex County confirms first case of COVID-19

SUSSEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Sussex County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31.
The Crater Health District said the patient is a man in his 70s.
The health district is investigating the case and any potential exposures.
“We all need to monitor ourselves for symptoms and practice social distancing as much as possible,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community.”
