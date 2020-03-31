Sheehy auto stores offering 50% vehicle service discount to healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sheehy auto stores are offering a 50 percent discount to healthcare workers for vehicle services through the month of April.
Sheehy has 29 dealerships throughout Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Annapolis, and Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond.
Each dealership will offer a 50 percent off discount for all vehicle and maintenance services up to a maximum of a $500 discount for active healthcare workers who show a valid medical ID. The service is for any make or model of a vehicle.
“We are committed to support our communities and show our appreciation to those who are risking their lives every day to save lives and battle this virus,” said Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores. “It is essential that these workers have reliable private transportation to get them to hospitals and medical facilities around our region.”
