Richmond reports first deaths related to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District is reporting the first two deaths of city residents related to COVID-19.
Health officials said both men were in their 70s and died in the hospital. Both suffered from underlying, chronic conditions.
“Every loss we experience at the hands of this disease is tragic,” said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts. "I hope this news gives our community even more resolve to stay home, strictly follow the isolation and quarantine guidelines, and to limit our physical interactions with others.”
Officials said both men had recently spent time working in New Jersey. The Richmond City Health District is working to determine who may have come into contact with them.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “This virus knows no borders, which is why it is critically important that we continue to follow health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and adhere to Governor Northam’s executive order. Stay home and keep Richmond safe.”
