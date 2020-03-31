Police: Missing Hanover man was last seen Saturday

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man in Hanover is missing.
James Stuart Hilliard, 52, of Hanover was last seen in Mechanicsville on March 28.
Hilliard is 6′1″, weighs 195 pounds and has hazel eyes.
Hilliard is known to frequent the Route 360 corridor in the Mechanicsville and King William County area.
According to police, there was a possible sighting on March 30 at a Food Lion located at 4915 Richmond Tappahannock Highway in King William County.
Anyone with information on Hilliard’s whereabouts should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.
