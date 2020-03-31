Police continue to search for knife-wielding men who robbed store in March

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two men carrying knives robbed a food mart in Chesterfield in the early morning hours of March 31, getting away with cash.
Police say two men entered the Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:02 a.m. with knives and demanded cash.
“After obtaining money, the suspects then fled from the scene on foot,” police said in an email release.
The first suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, red shorts, white tennis shoes, and a black mask.
The second suspect wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black mask. Both suspects are believed to be Hispanic males and around 5 feet 7 inches tall.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.
