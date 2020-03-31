Petersburg Area Transit to resume limited service

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Area Transit is resuming its “essential service schedule” after suspending service to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Starting on April 3, the bus service will resume a limited schedule for select routes for riders to access essential jobs and services.
Safety measures, including the suspension of all on-board fare collection and having riders enter/exit in the back, will remain in place.
All fixed-route transit services were suspended starting April 1, but some routes will now begin operating.
“The health and safety of our drivers and our community members is the highest priority for us,” said Charles Koonce, Director of Petersburg Area Transit. “We have been successful over the past two weeks with installing plexiglass partitions for our drivers and we will continue to have a cleaning service meticulously disinfect the busses each day.”
Petersburg Area Transit will only provide emergency para-transit for current para-transit riders for essential business.
For the full bus schedule, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.