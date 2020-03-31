News to Know for March 31: Northam issues ‘stay-at-home’ order; Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Virginia; BetterMed curbside exams; Light, spring rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with areas of light rain arriving in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
Two men carrying knives robbed a food mart in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning, getting away with cash.
Police say two men entered the Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 12:02 a.m. with knives and demanded cash.
“After obtaining money, the suspects then fled from the scene on foot,” police said in an email release.
Anyone with information about the suspects involved should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 app.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
New York’s governor issued an urgent appeal for medical volunteers Monday amid a “staggering” number of deaths from the coronavirus, as he and health officials warned that the crisis unfolding in New York City is just a preview of what other communities across the U.S. could soon face.
“Please come help us in New York now,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the state’s death toll climbed by more than 250 in a single day to a total of more than 1,200 victims, most of them in the city. He said an additional 1 million health care workers are needed to tackle the crisis.
More than 235 million people — about two of every three Americans — live in the 33 states where governors have declared statewide orders or recommendations to stay home.
Governor Ralph Northam implored Virginians to stay at home Monday as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth.
The official “stay-at-home” order comes as the Virginia Department of Health reports 1,020 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations throughout the state. It will begin immediately and last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice," said Northam during a press conference. "This is an unprecedented and difficult time; it will be hard for people, and I understand that. But I have faith in you as Virginians. We need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly.”
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
People will still be allowed to engage in outdoor activities like fishing, as long as they follow the state’s ban on gatherings larger than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart from others.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
Three Richmond Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
RAA said the employees who tested positive include a paramedic, EMT and member of the support staff.
One of the employees has already recovered and returned to work after being self-quarantined for 14 days. The two others remain recovering at home.
“Our agency has and will continue to communicate with our staff members about the importance of practicing social distancing when possible, good hygiene, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), self-monitoring during workdays and days off, and notifying the agency should they start to exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19,” RAA said.
BetterMed is offering curbside exams at three of their sites for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
BetterMed has Emergency FDA approved testing kits that show results within 24-48 hours.
By Wednesday, BetterMed says they will have up to five testing sites. They plan to open a fourth Central Virginia site in Chester on April 1.
BetterMed says all patients must make an online reservation before arriving.
Dollar General has announced that the company will be providing discounts to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities.
Beginning today, customers from the listed communities can get a 10-percent discount on qualifying purchases.
Customers must present their employment badge or ID at more than 16,300 stores to receive the discount.
Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020, and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
