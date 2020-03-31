More than 500 Chesterfield County employees furloughed until further notice

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County officials announced that more than 500 part-time and full-time employees have been furloughed until further notice beginning April 4.
A furlough temporarily places an employee on leave without pay until economic conditions improve.
The county says roughly 10 percent of the positions affected are currently vacant positions.
Employees were notified last week and given a packet of materials outlining their eligibility for unemployment and information regarding six-months of dental and health benefits paid by the county.
Chesterfield County says discretionary expenditures were also stopped and county department budgets are now frozen.
Residents will be able to view the entire revised Chesterfield County FY2021 Budget on Friday, April 3 at blueprint.chesterfield.gov.
In order to share the amended budget and provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions, the county will host two Facebook Live budget presentations at 7 p.m. on Mon., April 6 and Tues., April 7.
The county is scheduled to adopt the tax rates on April 8 in order to facilitate the associated billings followed by the rest of the budget and the utility rates on April 22.
Information about how the Board of Supervisors meeting will be held, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, will be provided soon, the county said.
